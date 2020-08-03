Virginia Lottery introduces fast-drawing game with prizes up to $1 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery is launching a new game with drawings every four minutes and prizes up to $1 million.
Keno is a fast-paced game where player wage $1-10 and try to match the 20 winning numbers out of a pool from 1 to 80.
“We’ve heard from many customers over the years asking for this popular game and we’re delighted to now offer it,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “And, by continuing to engage with our players in new and different ways, the Virginia Lottery is fulfilling its mission of raising funds for K-12 education in the Commonwealth.”
Keno was first offered in the U.S. in 1991 and is available in 21 states, including each state surrounding Virginia. For an instructional video and more information about the game, click this link.
The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 8,911,711 and the overall odds of winning a prize range from 1 in 2.8 to 1 in 16.6. As with all Virginia Lottery games, you must 18 or older to play.
