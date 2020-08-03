Judge starts new injunction barring Lee statue removal in Richmond

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is the only Confederate monument left on Monument Avenue, Friday July 10, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The city of Richmond removed 11 Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue as well as other locations in the city. The Lee monument owned by the State of Virginia is scheduled to be removed after a court injunction is resolved. Plans to remove the statue include cutting it up into three pieces. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: Steve Helber)