VCU alumna partners with Girls For A Change to launch scholarship opportunity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An alumna of VCU has partnered with Girls For A Change to launch a scholarship opportunity for African American youth in the community.
Digital Strategist and Entrepreneur Altimese Nichole, who is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, runs a communications company called The Ezer Agency, formerly known as Altimese Nichole Enterprise, LLC.
Nichole says she wanted to give back to the future leaders in the black community by partnering with Girls For A Change, which helps African American girls prepare for college and adulthood.
Girls For A Change (GFAC) is a nonprofit youth development organization aimed at empowering Black girls and other girls of color to visualize their bright futures and potential through discovery, development, innovation and social change in their communities.
“Having the opportunity to pay it forward and help young women on their journeys of growth is what life is all about,” Nichole said. “As an African American woman who had to struggle through school financially, I know personally the stress it brings. My goal is to alleviate a little bit of that anxiety, especially during this time in our history, and I request that other women of color entrepreneurs join me.”
To qualify for this scholarship, applicants must:
- Be an upcoming college freshman attending VCU
- Be an active member of the Girl Ambassador Program with Girls For A Change
- Submit a 500-1,500 word essay outlining your goals, life vision and importance of this scholarship opportunity
Scholarships can be between $1,000-$10,000 per year.
Businesses wanting to learn more can join an information call on Aug. 13.
To register for the call, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.