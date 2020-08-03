Senior alert issued for 84-year-old Leesburg man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for an 84-year-old man last seen in Leesburg, Virginia.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kyung Pyung Yi. He is described as an Asian man, 5′3″, and approximately 130 lbs.
He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 3, around 9:45 a.m. in Leesburg. Police say he was possibly wearing gray pants and a gray short sleeve shirt at the time he went missing.
Yi was on the way to a dentist appointment in Leesburg and is suspected to be driving a 2014 silver Honda Accord with Virginia plates VBB-5608.
Police say the senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
If you have any information about this missing person call 703-777-1021.
