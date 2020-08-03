Sen. Mark Warner discusses schools reopening during virtual town hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner and Congressman Bobby Scott held a virtual town hall on Facebook Friday to discuss issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The representatives answered questions and discussed a wide variety of topics, including schools reopening. Sen. Warner says that decision should rest in the hands of each school district. He adds he has legislation in the Senate to prevent the President or Secretary of Education from withholding federal funding from schools.
“The decision about whether schools in Alexandria, where I live, should be open should be made by Alexandrian parents, teachers, superintendents,” Sen. Warner said. “The decision about whether Newport News schools are open should be decided by the community in Newport News. The schools in Wise County and Southwest should be decided by folks in Southwest.”
The lawmakers also discussed unemployment numbers and the upcoming Presidential election.
