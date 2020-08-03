Richmond police seeking info on two East End shootings with possible connection

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department are seeking information on two shootings in the East End that officers believe are connected.
The first incident occurred at 6:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at the intersection of 30th and Clay streets. Witnesses say people in two vehicles engaged in gunfire and more than two dozen shots were fired.
Minutes later, another shooting occurred at the 1400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike with similar circumstances. One vehicle, a Chevrolet Sebring, was stopped near Redd Street and two people were detained on unrelated charges. The Sebring was struck by gunfire several times and is being processed.
Officers believe the second vehicle involved may be a silver VW Jetta.
If you have any information about this crime, call 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.