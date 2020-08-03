Richmond police identify man killed in Sunday shooting

By Eric Perry | August 2, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 5:26 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the victim of a homicide in Davee Gardens early Sunday morning.

A report from RPD said officers responded to the 2000 block of Dawson Road just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 for the report of a shooting.

Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds at the scene. Jerome Monatgue, a man in his 30s, was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

