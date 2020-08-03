’Only when it’s safe’: Virginia Educators United hold motor march

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia Educators United joined school staff, students and parents on Monday for a march to fight for a safe return to learning.
The motor march started at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School then made its way to the State Capitol.
Attendees urged Gov. Ralph Northam to require all Virginia public schools to re-open virtually for the start of the 2020 school year.
They want 24 days with near-zero new cases and a steady decline in transmissions, along with an extensive reopening plan.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.