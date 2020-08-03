News to Know for Aug. 3: Tropical Storm Warning issued; Preparing for Isaias; Teen shot in Fort Lee; Man drowns at Lake Anna; Public hearing on monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Isaias will likely move across the NBC12 viewing area Tuesday, which likely means significant impacts for our area.
Mostly cloudy with showers which could be heavy in the afternoon and night Monday.
Strong wind gusts and flooding are possible at the coast by sunrise Tuesday, with gusts and rain also increasing around inland areas Monday evening and night into Tuesday.
Isaias was forecast to be near hurricane strength as it approached the Carolinas Monday, just a day after bands of heavy rain from the tropical storm lashed Florida’s east coast.
Tropical Storm Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was expected to strengthen later Monday, forecasters said. A Category 1 hurricane has winds of 74 to 95 mph.
Eastern Virginia has been upgraded to a TROPICAL STORM WARNING for Tuesday, which includes RVA.
Tuesday morning through early afternoon is the most likely window for the highest impacts over central and eastern Virginia.
The current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center takes the center of the storm somewhere between RVA and Norfolk Tuesday morning into the midday.
For metro Richmond and the I-95 corridor, there is a high risk of wind gusts 40 to 50 mph, a moderate risk of winds greater than 50 mph, and a high risk for minor/moderate rainfall flooding.
Storm season is here, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is reminding homeowners of prepare ahead of severe weather.
For a list of tips on how to prepare for severe weather, click here.
To report power outages, call Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357. To report downed trees or road hazards, call the Virginia Department of Transportation at 800-367-7623.
The Virginia National Guard plans to mobilize about 40 personnel for emergency support in the Eastern Shore area to respond to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Soldiers will begin preparations and plan to be in place by Monday, Aug. 3, in order to assist with high water transportation and any debris.
Guard members will receive missions from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and responds with the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Transportation and other agencies.
Police say a victim has been transported to a hospital after being shot.
The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.
One teen has been taken to the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting occurred at Fort Lee on Sunday.
A 15-year-old girl was wounded during the shooting, according to a release from the U.S. Army base.
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, Fort Lee’s Provost Marshal’s Office reported.
The incident took place near a bus stop in a family housing area and is suspected to have been accidental.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death that occurred Saturday, Aug. 1 at Lake Anna.
Law enforcement identified the victim as Patrick Byrnes, 21, of Vienna, Virginia.
His body was later located by the Spotsylvania County Dive Team and has been taken to the medical examiner.
The Goochland County School Board will be reviewing the district’s reopening plans in a public meeting.
The meeting will take place on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public, however, masks are required.
Superintendent Jason Kamras will be sharing more details on the upcoming virtual semester.
The meeting will take place on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.
Public comments can be made ahead of the meeting, but comments must be submitted by 1 p.m.
To submit your comment, send an email to speakers@rvaschools.net.
The Richmond City Council will no longer discuss the use of force by police during a special council meeting on Monday, Aug. 3. However, there will be a discussion on the removal and relocation of the city’s confederate monuments.
Council was scheduled to take up a request to ban Richmond police officers from using certain non-lethal weapons to control unlawful assemblies during recent demonstrations, however, that discussion item has been taken off the agenda.
The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain - Dolly Parton
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.