More than 12,200 COVID-19 patients now discharged from Virginia hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The number of people who have been discharged from a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus continues to increase - a glimpse at recoveries throughout Virginia.
As of Monday, August 3, 12,255 people have been discharged following hospitalization for coronavirus. The state also reports that it currently has 3,755 beds available with only 22% of its ventilators in use.
There are currently 1,205 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending throughout the state.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout Virginia, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) is also keeping track of the state’s hospital bed and ventilator availability.
VHHA’s online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics, including:
- The number of hospitalizations
- The number of people discharged from the hospital
- Ventilator usage
- Current hospital bed availability
- Metrics on the number of hospitals challenges obtaining or replenishing critical inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed medical supplies.
“Our public sector partners, health care colleagues, members of the public, and journalists are all seeking credible information about this unfolding global pandemic,” VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton said. “With the support of the Association’s members, we are making this data available in an easy-to-access format as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and informing the public about complex health care issues.”
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association also added hospitalization trends to its dashboard of data. The trend line data covers a period starting on April 26.
The data covers the following:
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations, including patients who are confirmed positive through testing and those whose test results are pending but are suspected of being COVID-positive based on their symptoms;
- A seven day moving average of total COVID-19 hospitalizations;
- Total hospitalizations for patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 through testing;
- Total number of hospitalized patients receiving ventilator support for COVID-19 care, including confirmed positive patients and those whose test results are pending; and
- Total number of hospitalized patients receiving ICU care for COVID-19, including confirmed positive patients and those whose test results are pending.
The dashboard will be updated daily and will be a resource to the public, state and federal partners and the media to share valuable and accurate data that offers insight into the work being done by Virginia hospitals and health systems, and the thousands of dedicated health care professionals they employ, who are combating COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 93,106 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday - a 1,324 case increase since Sunday.
The state total stands at 2,218 deaths with 8,018 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the latest numbers here.
