Mayor Stoney, city officials update on Richmond’s prep for Isaias

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney held a press conference on Monday to address Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to affect Virginia on Monday evening and Tuesday.
Stoney said the city’s biggest concern is heavy rainfall and flooding concerns.
The City of Richmond is activating the Emergency Operations Center later this evening. Workers will follow social distancing and mask guidelines to make sure there is enough PPE available for emergency workers.
Stoney said that flood-prone areas have been checked and cleared, including the Shockoe Bottom area and Southside Richmond. In 25 hot spots that flood regularly, the storm drains have been cleared since Friday.
The mayor said the city will also keep a close eye on river levels, which could create dangerous conditions later in the week.
Fire Chief Melvin Carter advised residents to avoid flood prone areas, driving through standing water and to stay indoors.
