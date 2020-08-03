Henrico schools’ to distribute two days of school meals ahead of storm

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be distributing two days of ‘grab and go’ school meals today ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Meal distribution sites will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Families participating in meal pick-ups should pick up meals between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at these locations:
- Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive, Henrico, Va. 23228
- Fairfield Middle School, 5121 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va. 23223
- Harvie Elementary School, 3401 Harvie Road, Henrico, Va. 23223
- Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico, Va. 23228
- Highland Springs Elementary School, 600 Pleasant St., Highland Springs, Va. 23075
- Lakeside Elementary School, 6700 Cedar Croft St., Henrico, Va. 23228
- Longan Elementary School, 9200 Mapleview Ave., Henrico, Va. 23294
- Montrose Elementary School, 2820 Williamsburg Road, Henrico, Va. 23231
- Quioccasin Middle School, 9400 Quioccasin Road, Henrico, Va. 23238
- Ridge Elementary School, 8910 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va. 23229
- Sandston Elementary School, 7 Naglee Ave., Sandston, Va. 23150
- Varina High School, 7053 Messer Road, Henrico, Va. 23231
- Ward Elementary School, 3400 Darbytown Road, Henrico, Va. 23231
- L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road, Henrico, Va. 23227
Regular meal distribution will resume on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
