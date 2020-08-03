Henrico police investigating convenience store robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a convenience store on South Airport Drive.
Law enforcement responded to the 500 block of S. Airport Drive on Sunday, Aug. 2 around 4:19 a.m. to reports of a robbery.
Officers reported that a shorter man, around 5′7″, came into the business and demanded cash. While the clerk was complying, the man started putting tobacco products in the bag. After leaving the business, the man started walking toward the back of the business.
If you know any information about this crime, call 804-501-5000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.