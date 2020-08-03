Henrico County offering $10 rabies vaccinations for pets

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Division will be offering $10 rabies vaccinations for pets starting in Aug.
Under Virginia law, dogs and cats 4 months of age and older must be vaccinated for rabies.
Rabies vaccines will be provided from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Henrico County Government Center located on East Parham Road.
Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking deck.
Each vaccine costs $10 and must be paid in cash.
A rabies tag and a certificate of inoculation are included.
Pets from all localities are welcome. Cats must be in carriers.
Henrico dog licenses will be available for $10.
Licenses now are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept current.
Officers will be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements.
For more information, contact the Animal Protection Unit at 804-727-8801.
