Goochland school leaders to review reopening plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland County School Board will be reviewing the district’s reopening plans in a public meeting.
The meeting will take place on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.
The school board approved the reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
Since the school board’s approval, case counts in Goochland and the surrounding counties have continued to rise.
Superintendent Dr. Raley will be presenting the school board with a recommendation to adjust the district’s reopening plan.
The school district is set to reopen on Aug. 24.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.