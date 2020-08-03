Goochland school leaders to review reopening plans

The Goochland County School Board has approved the reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. (Source: Goochland County Public Schools)
August 3, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 7:38 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland County School Board will be reviewing the district’s reopening plans in a public meeting.

The meeting will take place on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

The school board approved the reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Since the school board’s approval, case counts in Goochland and the surrounding counties have continued to rise.

Superintendent Dr. Raley will be presenting the school board with a recommendation to adjust the district’s reopening plan.

The school district is set to reopen on Aug. 24.

