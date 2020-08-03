Forecast: Monday PM Downpours, Tuesday Isaias Impacts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Isaias will likely moveacross the NBC12 viewing area Tuesday, which likely means significant impacts for our area.
Tracking Isaias which will likely still be a tropical storm on its forecast track across eastern North Carolina into eastern Virginia Tuesday morning/midday. Time of greatest direct impacts for Virginia will be from 7am to 2pm Tuesday. As with any tropical system, the forecast track and intensity can change so continue to monitor forecasts
MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers which could be heavy in the afternoon and night . Rain could be heavy as Isaias pushes tropically enhanced rainfall northward. Strong wind gusts and flooding are possible at the coast by sunrise Tuesday, with gusts and rain also increasing inland areas Monday evening and night into Tuesday. Highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance late day: 60%)
TROPICAL STORM WARNING TUESDAY EASTERN VIRGINIA INCLUDING METRO RICHMOND
TUESDAY: **FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY**: Showers and storms likely with strong winds LIKELY, especially eastern Virginia including the I-95 corridor and Richmond metro area. Biggest threat time: 4am-noon
Rain totals of 2-6″.
Winds of 20-30mph with gusts to 40mph likely.
Winds will likely be higher for our bay counties and we are watching a tornado threat along and east of I-95
Be alert Tuesday for the potential of flooding and wind damage.
Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: near 100%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered PM showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. PM Storms. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. PM Storms. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, Few PM storms. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain chance 30%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.