Flooded roads expected Tuesday morning, officials say avoid driving if you can

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Emergency officials across Central Virginia are taking a close look at their resources to make sure they’re ready to respond if there are major flooding issues Tuesday. That includes having dive teams being ready to go -- and ready to rescue people out of their cars.
There’s that old saying you always hear at times like this: If you see water on the road, “Turn around. Don’t drown.” Officials say it’s time to take it to heart.
No one wants to be trapped, although it can happen out of nowhere especially when heavy rain falls all at once. That could happen Tuesday morning.
“The way the storm looks, it’s going to come in, it’s going to kick us hard and it’s going to drop a tremendous amount of rain in a short period of time…It doesn’t allow the ground to soak up that moisture,” said Chesterfield Fire Captain Joe Harvey.
He says drivers should expect roads to flood.
“The last thing we want someone to do is drive their vehicle into some water, get stuck in their car and cause a serious situation,” Harvey said.
That’s why the department is bringing on extra staff, boats, and divers who can navigate high water to help. The biggest issue he sees when it comes to this is folks who don’t take advice to steer clear of soaked roadways.
“People think it’s just a little bit of water covering the roadway and the next thing they know, they’re in a dire situation,” Harvey said.
The storm could leave its worse affects during the Tuesday morning commute. Some drivers may have to drive in the storm to get to work.
But if you don’t have to, Harvey has some advice: ”Just stay at home and don’t get yourself in a situation where your life may depend on it.”
Harvey says you should keep a charged cell phone so that you can call for help. If it’s dark, have a flashlight so first responders can see you and if necessary, you may have to climb onto the roof of your car to get out of high water.
