Fight in Mosby Court leads to shooting, attempted murder charge
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 3, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 11:29 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fight in the Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood Friday lead to a shooting, and Richmond police have a suspect behind bars.

Avante Dixon faces a charge of attempted murder for the shooting that happened just after 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street.

Richmond police say when they arrived to the area, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

