Fight in Mosby Court leads to shooting, attempted murder charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fight in the Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood Friday lead to a shooting, and Richmond police have a suspect behind bars.
Avante Dixon faces a charge of attempted murder for the shooting that happened just after 1 p.m. in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street.
Richmond police say when they arrived to the area, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
