Dominion Energy prepares for Isaias

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy crews are fanned out across the region, in preparation for widespread power outages.
The power company says that it already has some crews on the ready in the central and eastern parts of the Commonwealth.
“We’ll have crews that will be staying overnight tonight, and we’ll have rotating shifts that will be in here to kind of balance out the load on our work force,” said lineman Earth Thomas.
He will be one of the crew members dealing with any repairs. On Monday, he made sure that all his truck was fully equipped, before making his move. In the midst of a health crisis, however, there’e a few more boxes to tick on his checklist:
”We’re dealing with Covid as best we can. We’re using social distancing, we’re using all the proper PPE to keep ourselves safe, and the customers safe as well. But with that being said, we still have a job to do.
At the same time, Dominion tells NBC12 that other workers will take on different roles as the storm hits. For example, non-field personnel may patrol areas with widespread outages, relaying information back to headquarters before field crews arrive.
Thomas says while crews have prepared for a storm like this all year, the last few days have definitely kept him on his toes:
“You’ll notice a ramp up. Crews getting a little bit more prepared, making sure everything is on the trucks that’s going to be needed to respond. You’ll notice that management is starting to marshal the resources to make sure that we have plenty of people to be able to respond, just to make the impact as least as possible,” he added.
Dominion reminds customers to be prepared for anything, and have an emergency kit ready, which should inlcude flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies, and face coverings. They also recommend a first aid kit with bandages, anti-bacterial wipes, over-the-counter and prescription medications, along with food and water.
If you happen to experience an outage, or see a downed tree or power line, the recommend that you immediately get in touch with them by calling 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357), online at DominionEnergy.com, or through the Dominion Energy Outage Center app.
