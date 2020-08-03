Could COVID-19 make a school nurse requirement in Virginia a reality?

Data from the Virginia Department of Education shows that as of 2019, the state had the equivalent of 1,590 full-time nursing positions serving a total of 1,860 local schools. The department’s numbers don’t necessarily equate directly to the number of staff members — spokesman Charles Pyle said there are instances where local school divisions combine multiple positions into one full-time equivalent, such as when employees only work for part of the week. But it shows that some districts, including Richmond and Chesterfield, have fewer licensed nursing positions than they do public schools.