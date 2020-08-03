Confederate signage to be temporarily re-installed at Hanover County schools

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools announced that the Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School signage will be temporarily re-installed. The schools are named after Confederate generals.
The school board said in a statement the signage will be installed while the school division administration works through the transition process for renaming the schools.
The School Board says they recognize that those who find the names offensive would like them removed immediately and those who are not offended by the names would have liked them to remain longer.
In response to the School Board’s action taken during the July 14 meeting, staff will present a plan to the School Board at the Aug. 11 meeting to address the various aspects of the school name removal activities and the process for updating facilities to reflect the change in names.
