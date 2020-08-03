Virginia’s Capitol Square closing ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of General Services announced that Capitol Square will be closed Tuesday, Aug. , due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
A release from the department said the closure is necessary to protect individuals from potential hazards, such as blowing debris and falling limbs and trees. The storm is expected to bring high winds and isolated and heavy thunderstorms to the Richmond area and other parts of Virginia.
The Capitol Square will close at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, and is expected to reopen Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 6 a.m.
State employees are advised to monitor the Department of Human Resource Management for emergency office closings.
For more information on building and ground closures, visit dgs.virginia.gov or follow @DGSVirginia on Twitter.
