Busch Gardens re-opening this week to limited crowd with strict guidelines

Williamsburg, Va. (WWBT) - Some great news for thrill seekers looking to hop back on roller coasters: This week, Busch Gardens Williamsburg will open its gates to guests for the first time this season. The park will be open to members Wednesday evening and open to the general public on Thursday.
“[The] biggest change is that the capacity is limited...so with that you will need a reservation to come, so we know exactly how many people are in the park,” said Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg.
The park normally holds about 24,000 people, but only 1,000 patrons will be allowed inside. Each one will have their temperatures checked and anyone over the age of two will need to wear a mask --no exceptions -- even on the rides.
“We have done testing throughout our park system on different rides and masks stay on,” said Jodie Ingram, Park Operations Manager.
When you’re in line for a ride, you’ll see markers making sure social distancing is maintained. Once you’re seated, two seats will be kept empty between your group and another.
As for cleaning, rides will get a deep clean every night and periodically during the day.
When it comes to eating and drinking, you’ll see some changes. There will be no buffets, no reusable cups, and silverware will be passed out by staff. You can only remove your mask while eating.
“When you’re approaching the restaurant, when you’re in line they will be required, when you get to your seating area and when you’re eating your meal, that’s the point when you can take your mask off,” said Lembke.
The park re-opens to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 6.
