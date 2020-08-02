Virginia Nat’l Guard to mobilize ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia National Guard plans to mobilize about 40 personnel for emergency support in the Eastern Shore area to respond to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Soldiers will begin preparations and plan to be in place by Monday, Aug. 3, in order to assist with high water transportation and any debris.
“Hurricane Isaias is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia as early as this weekend,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.”
Guard members will receive missions from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and responds with the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Transportation and other agencies.
According to a release from the Virginia National Guard, personnel will respond while adhering to social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.
Soldiers, airmen and other defense members will be on duty in Richmond and Fort Pickett to provide mission command, logistics, administrative and public information support.
