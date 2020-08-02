Virginia Educators United plans motor march around state Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Educators United will join school staff, students and parents on Monday for a march to fight for a safe return to learning.
The VEU Demand Safe Schools Motor March will circle the state Capitol on Monday, Aug. 3.
The group will meet at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School at 10 a.m. and head toward the Capitol building. The designated march route will be around the Virginia State Capitol.
The goal for the march is to urge Gov. Ralph Northam to require all Virginia public schools to reopen virtually for the start of the 2020 school year until the following criteria can be met:
- 24 days with near-zero new cases and a steady decline in transmissions
- Extensive reopening plans to ensure a safe return to schools
VEU is also calling for funding and support to implement online learning, paid sick and family leave, an extension of unemployment benefits, rent forgiveness and mortgage forbearance, universal healthcare and government-funded support for those who do not qualify for unemployment benefits.
