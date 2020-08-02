VDEM: Prepare your home ahead of stormy weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Storm season is here, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is reminding homeowners of prepare ahead of severe weather.
Tips from the department include:
- Clear debris from storm drains and clean your gutters
- Put your trash can in the garage or secure your dumpster by fastening door latches
- Remove or secure anything that can become a projectile from damaging winds: Swing set, grill, lawn or patio furniture, umbrellas, bird feeder, wind chime, planters, trampolines and hanging baskets
- Prune dead tree branches
- In your garage or shed: Move pesticides, cleaning chemical, and motor fuels high off the ground in the event flash flooding occurs
- Know how to report a power outage to your provider and have that information easily accessible
- Have emergency supplies to sustain your household and build a communication plan
To report power outages, call Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357. To report downed trees or road hazards, call the Virginia Department of Transportation at 800-367-7623.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.