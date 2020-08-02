VDEM: Prepare your home ahead of stormy weather

(Source: Stock image/ Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 2, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 5:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Storm season is here, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is reminding homeowners of prepare ahead of severe weather.

Tips from the department include:

  • Clear debris from storm drains and clean your gutters
  • Put your trash can in the garage or secure your dumpster by fastening door latches
  • Remove or secure anything that can become a projectile from damaging winds: Swing set, grill, lawn or patio furniture, umbrellas, bird feeder, wind chime, planters, trampolines and hanging baskets
  • Prune dead tree branches
  • In your garage or shed: Move pesticides, cleaning chemical, and motor fuels high off the ground in the event flash flooding occurs
  • Know how to report a power outage to your provider and have that information easily accessible
  • Have emergency supplies to sustain your household and build a communication plan

To report power outages, call Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357. To report downed trees or road hazards, call the Virginia Department of Transportation at 800-367-7623.

