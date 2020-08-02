Spotsylvania Co. receives $10k tourism grant

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Spotsylvania County has received $10,000 from a Virginia Tourism Corporation grant designated for tourist destinations in the commonwealth that have been heavily impacted by COVID-19.
The DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant Program will fund recovery marketing initiatives through $866,504 in grants. The money will be awarded to 90 destination marketing organizations, Spotsylvania being one of them.
Spotsylvania County Tourism will use the money to promote the county as a “unique tourist destination” with many outdoor activities, including Lake Anna and historic battlefields.
“Spotsylvania is a hidden gem--full of places to explore, learn about history, relax and enjoy, " said Spotsylvania Director of Tourism Debbie Aylor. “We are extremely grateful to Virginia Tourism Corporation for these grant funds that will help us share and promote our community to others.”
Tourism is one of Virginia’s largest economic engines, and Spotsylvania visitors spent nearly $295 million in 2018. The tourism supports more than 3,000 work opportunities and contributes more than $12 million in local and state tax revenue, according to a release from the county.
The tourism and hospitality industries have been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the closure of many tourism-related businesses.
