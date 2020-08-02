Preparing for Isaias in the midst of the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the state braces for Tropical Storm Isaias, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is keeping close tabs on coastal cities to make sure all needs are met ahead of the storm’s arrival.
But with the coronavirus pandemic, planning is a bit different this year --which includes what people should be packing in their emergency kits, and where to shelter, if needed.
According to Jason Elmore, the Department of Emergency Management’s deputy director of external affairs, VDEM is keeping an close eye on the most vulnerable areas, such as the Hampton Road area, the Eastern Shore, and the Northern Neck to make sure all their needs are met - in addition to all municipalities in the commonwealth.
VDEM has opened up the state’s Emergency Operations Center and enacted their Emergency Support Team, but in the midst of a health crisis, they’ve taken a different route:
”We’re doing both of those activities virtually, due to the COVID-19 environment,” Elmore says, adding that the virtual assistance isn’t the only change they’re having to make for planning.
”If we use shelters that have been used in the past, some of them may not be conducive to physical distancing. We are encouraging non-congregate sheltering: places like hotel rooms, and places where people can be easily separated,” he said.
As you prepare for the storm, Elmore says in addition to your standard items like food, batteries, and medicine, you may need to make some extra room in your emergency kit:
”You’re going to have to have your face coverings, you’re going to have extra hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes. Things of that nature that wouldn’t have been included in a emergency kit in the past.”
He adds that while much of the focus is on the Eastern part of the state, Central Virginias still needs to be careful.
“There’s lots of areas through Central Virginia that flood when a good rain comes, so you want to be weary of those areas, especially. One of the things that we like to say is ‘turn around, don’t drown',” he said.
He adds that the Commonwealth is still in the beginning stages of hurricane season, and that Virginia is at its most vulnerable between August and late September.
