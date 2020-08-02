Police: 21-year-old Vienna man drowns at Lake Anna

Police: 21-year-old Vienna man drowns at Lake Anna
(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 2, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 6:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death that occurred Saturday, Aug. 1 at Lake Anna.

Law enforcement identified the victim as Patrick Byrnes, 21, of Vienna, Virginia.

Byrnes, who was reported to be a strong swimmer, was visiting a friend at Lake Anna. He had reportedly been swimming off Old Mill Road and was last seen swimming out to a floating chair about 20 feet from the end of a dock.

The area was searched by Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Game and Inland Fisheries, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Louisa and Spotsylvania County Fire & EMS without success.

His body was later located by the Spotsylvania County Dive Team and has been taken to the medical examiner.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.