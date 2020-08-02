Police: 21-year-old Vienna man drowns at Lake Anna

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death that occurred Saturday, Aug. 1 at Lake Anna.
Law enforcement identified the victim as Patrick Byrnes, 21, of Vienna, Virginia.
Byrnes, who was reported to be a strong swimmer, was visiting a friend at Lake Anna. He had reportedly been swimming off Old Mill Road and was last seen swimming out to a floating chair about 20 feet from the end of a dock.
The area was searched by Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Game and Inland Fisheries, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Louisa and Spotsylvania County Fire & EMS without success.
His body was later located by the Spotsylvania County Dive Team and has been taken to the medical examiner.
