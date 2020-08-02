Person found dead in Martinsville slumped over in van

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was found dead slumped over in the parking lot of a Martinsville laundromat Saturday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
A call came in reporting the person was found bent over behind The Scrub Board Laundry (2038 Rives Rd.) shortly before 5:30 p.m. in a 1999 Honda Odyssey van.
Investigators followed by processing the vehicle and performing a cursory search of the immediate area.
The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with tips to contact them at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463 (offers reward up to $2,500 depending on the substance of the tip and type of case).