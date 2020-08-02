Over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | No deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 93,106 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday - a 1,324 case increase since Sunday.
The state total stands at 2,218 deaths with 8,018 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
The rise in cases is often attributed to the increased amount of testing happening through the commonwealth.
A total of 1,258,047 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is at 7.1 percent - which remained the same as since the day before. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Five new outbreaks were reported on Monday; the total number is now 652. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 14,510 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 5,292 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,097 cases, 212 hospitalizations, 75 deaths
- Henrico: 3,654 cases, 317 hospitalizations, 182 deaths
- Richmond: 2,992 cases, 283 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Hanover: 597 cases, 78 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Petersburg: 473 cases, 63 hospitalizations, 13 deaths
- Goochland: 151 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is ushering the state into the final stage of his “Forward Virginia” reopening plan - Phase three began on Wednesday, July 1.
During this phase, stores, restaurants and bars no longer have capacity limits, but social distancing measures will still be required. That also includes salons and barbershops.
Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and other indoor entertainment venues can finally reopen but only at 50 percent capacity. Meanwhile, more people can work out at the gym, which will have a capacity cap of 75 percent.
Social distancing and masks are still required in public spaces.
The Virginia Department of Health announced it will now count the number of positive virus tests instead of the number of people who test positive.
That means if one person is tested three-times and all three tests come back positive, it counts as three instead of how the numbers were being counted before, which would have only been one because it was a single patient.
The state’s goals for testing are set to 2%-4% a month per district, which is 6,000-13,000/day statewide.
Elective surgeries and dental procedures resumed on May 1 after personal protective equipment shortage fears ended.
“Our hospitals, our clinics, our dental offices, these are safe, these are clean places to go and so while we have been through this pandemic I want to encourage all Virginians that your health care is important,” said Northam.
His chief of staff said the commonwealth’s re-opening will look different from others because only select businesses like salons and gyms were closed under Northam’s order.
Non-essential retail was able to remain open but only if the business can adhere to the 10 people or fewer rule, keep people six feet apart and have proper sanitation products in place.
Police and deputies are able to enforce this.
Northam says testing is key to being able to open the state back up and Virginia still ranks close to the bottom, among the states, when it comes to testing per capita.
Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov for more information.
Governor Northam is also encouraging people to use cloth masks in public to prevent the virus spread, but N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment should be reserved for first responders.
Northam previously said he’s making his decisions on the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
