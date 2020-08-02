One teen in hospital, another in custody following shooting at Fort Lee

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - One teen has been taken to the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting occurred at Fort Lee on Sunday.
A 15-year-old girl was wounded during the shooting on Aug. 8, according to a release from the U.S. Army base.
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, Fort Lee’s Provost Marshal’s Office reported.
The incident took place near a bus stop in a family housing area and is suspected to have been accidental.
When medics arrived at the scene, the 15-year-old girl had been shot in the pelvic region. She was transported in stable condition by helicopter to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Identities are being withheld due to the ages of the victim and suspect. Fort Lee’s Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.
