One man dead, another injured in early morning shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police responded to an early morning double shooting that left one man dead and another injured Sunday.
A report from RPD said officers responded to the 2000 block of Dawson Road just after 1:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting.
Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead on scene and the second was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.