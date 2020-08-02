Local company searching for ‘passionate’ caregivers during Chesterfield job fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Care Advantage, a local company based in Chesterfield County, is looking to hire for a variety of positions in personal care services.
To hire additional caregivers, clinicians and other positions, the company will hold a job fair Aug. 7 from 1-5 p.m. at 10041 Midlothian Turnpike.
Both in-person and virtual interviews are welcome.
“We are looking for amazing and passionate caregivers and clinicians,” said Tim Hanold, CEO of Care Advantage, Inc. “Care Advantage is expanding, and we are trying to keep up with the ever-growing aging population, especially through the COVID pandemic. By hosting this career fair, we are hoping to tap into those individuals looking to help their community.”
Other positions available in the Richmond area include:
- Registered Nurses
- Licensed Practical Nurses
- Nursing Supervisor
- Occupational Therapists
- Billing and Payroll Coordinator
A full list of careers is available online at careadvantageinc.com.
