Forecast: Isaias may have significant impacts on Virginia Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Storm Isaias will likely move near or across the NBC12 viewing area on Tuesday, which may mean significant impacts for our area.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny very hot and humid with a few isolated late afternoon and evening showers and storms mainly west of I-95. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index could be over 100. (Rain Chance: 20%)
**Rain chances will go up sharply beginning late Monday with the track of Isaias potentially over eastern North Carolina moving across eastern Virginia Tuesday. Stay tuned for the latest updates. The highest impact day now appears to be focused around Tuesday. Heaviest rain and some strong wind gusts will be possible from around sunrise Tuesday through early afternoon. Greatest concern for wind would be along the Bay and eastern Virginia
MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly cloudy with showers mainly later in the day and at night. Rain could be heavy late Monday night as Isaias brings tropically enhanced rainfall northward. Strong wind gusts and flooding are possible at the coast by Tuesday morning. Lows in the mid 70s, highs mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance later day: 70%)
TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers and storms likely with strong winds possible, especially eastern Virginia. Forecast model guidance is now pointing to a slower track of Isaias which will likely mean heavy rain and strong wind on Tuesday. Rain totals of 3-5″ will be possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: near 100%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered PM showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs near 90 (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Few PM Storms. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. PM Storms. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, PM storms. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance 40%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.