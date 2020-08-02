Elephant calf at St. Louis Zoo dies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Louis Zoo announced that the male Asian elephant calf born on July 6, 2020, has died.
The decision to humanely euthanize the calf was made and he passed away peacefully on August 2.
The Zoo’s Elephant Care Team of keepers and veterinarians worked around the clock to provide the best care for the new calf and his mother, Rani, who was near her calf at every moment.
The calf had developmental impairments that limited his ability to feed since birth.
Despite intensive care efforts and life support measures, including assistance with feedings and continuous intravenous treatments, the calf did not improve.
