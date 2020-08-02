’Bears are NOT Billboards!’ Group offers $5,000 reward after bear found in N.C. with ‘Trump 2020’ sticker on collar

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina wildlife organization is offering a big reward for information that leads to the person who placed a Donald Trump campaign sticker on a bear.
A black bear was recently spotted in Asheville, North Carolina with a “Trump 2020” sticker on its collar.
The group Help Asheville Bears (HAB) is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the person responsible for placing the sticker on the bear.
Help Asheville Bears said on its Facebook page that the bear has already been “trapped, tranquilized and collared unnecessarily.”
“Bears are NOT Billboards,” the group said on Facebook.
According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, a bear was found with a similar political sticker in 2019.
