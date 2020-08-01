RPD: Man taken to hospital following shooting on Lynhaven Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the early morning hours of Saturday, Richmond police responded to Lynhaven Avenue with reports of a person shot.
A report from RPD said officers responded to the 3300 block of Lynhaven Avenue at 4:12 a.m. and found an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives believe the shooting occurred at the 2900 block of Lynhaven Avenue on August 1. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.