Richmond church distributing 1,300 boxes of groceries each Saturday in August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re in need of help during COVID-19, a local church is stepping up to make sure the community is fed.
Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, Cedar Street Baptist Church in Richmond is holding a food giveaway.
The church says it will distribute nearly 1,300 boxes of fresh produce, dairy, and meat to those in need.
Pickup is located in a parking lot at the corner of North 23rd and O streets on Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29.
The group is also in need of volunteers. For more information, call 804-648-8919.
