Police Chief assigns security detail to Richmond mayor due to ’serious, credible and on-going threats’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A security detail has been assigned to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney following ‘serious, credible and on-going threats,‘ according to the Richmond Police Department.
A spokesman for RPD says Chief Smith has assigned a security detail to the mayor, and it is now in effect and will remain in place for the time being.
In a statement about the security detail, Mayor Stoney’s administration wrote the following:
“The mayor has spent the last three and a half years traveling to hundreds, if not thousands, of public and private events without police protection. Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear that we are now in different times. The mayor will continue the unprecedented community outreach and personal engagement with residents that has defined his term, but for obvious reasons, we cannot discuss details of his security.”
For security reasons, RPD says tactics employed by the detail will not be made public.
In the past, more than $200,000 of the city budget went ’to the line item for the people who protect the mayor,’ during Former Mayor Dwight Jones’ time in office.
