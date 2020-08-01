Myrtle Beach tourists deciding whether to cut vacations short, or ride out Isaias

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The timing of this hurricane is unique because it could hit right in the middle of Myrtle Beach’s tourist season.
Now tourists are having to decide if they’ll cut their vacations short, or ride out the storm.
“We’ve been here for a week and we’ve had a really nice time,” said Sarah Willey, who’s visiting from Connecticut. “We’ve had beautiful weather and we’ve had a really nice time.”
That beautiful weather that Willey’s been enjoying may take a turn in the next few days when Hurricane Isaias approaches Myrtle Beach.
Willey was planning to leave Sunday anyway and is hoping she can outrun the hurricane on her way back to Connecticut.
“If I was still here, I don’t know it would depend on what category it would be, and I would probably try to get out before the storm,” said Willey.
John Oliver came down from Virginia and plans to stay through next week, which includes staying through a hurricane.
“I’m going to stay inside and all that, but do stay safe out here it’s nothing to play around with,” said Oliver.
John said the only thing that would cut his vacation short would be a mandatory evacuation. But for now, he’s hunkering down.
“Beer, that’s all I’m stocking up on,” said Oliver.
Tourists aren't the only ones having to reconsider their plans.
Dirty Don’s restaurant has already taken a hit from the coronavirus, and now management is having to consider closing up for a part of next week.
“2020 might be a wash, we might just have to start looking forward to 2021,” said Dirty Don’s Manager Dalton Novia. “Hopefully everything starts looking forward and bright for the future.”
Novia said in the six years he’s been with Dirty Don’s, the longest they’d ever had to close for a storm was a week.
He’s hoping not to break that record for this hurricane.
