LGBTQ youth group to host virtual fundraiser amid COVID-19 concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond-based nonprofit is shifting its annual fundraiser to an online broadcast in response to COVID-19.
Throughout the year, local organization Side by Side holds weekly support groups for LGBTQ youth in Richmond, Petersburg and Charlottesville. Most recently, the meetings have been held online. Now, in efforts to keep members, volunteers and staff safe, their annual fundraiser “Springtime in the Summer” will be broadcasted on Facebook at 7 p.m on Aug. 1.
“We also know nonprofits are not immune to the virus’ impact on the economy,” said Side by Side executive director Ted Lewis. “Side by Side needs the community’s help more than ever to continue our mission to support LGBTQ+ youth living in Virginia.”
The 30-minute broadcast will feature the 2020 Catalyst Award honorees, a group of individuals and organizations recognized for their support of LGBTQ youth in Central Virginia. “Springtime in the Summer” will also include stories about the organization’s work and a virtual auction.
Before the online event, local drag entertainer Natasha Carrington passed out pre-ordered take-home meals that support Side by Side.
For more information, visit sidebysideva.org/springtime.
