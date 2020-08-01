Forecast: Watching potential impact from Hurricane Isaias early next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few storms are possible on Saturday, but all eyes are on Hurricane Isaias which will likely bring impacts to Virginia early next week.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
**Rain chances will ramp up sharply beginning late Monday with the track of Isaias potentially over eastern North Carolina to eastern Virginia Monday night through Tuesday. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Overcast with showers and storms likely, especially afternoon and overnight. Rain could be heavy Monday night as Isaias brings tropically enhanced rainfall northward. Strong winds and flooding are possible at the coast. Lows in the mid 70s, highs mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers and storms with strong winds possible. Forecast model guidance is now pointing to a slower track of Isaias which will likely mean heavy rain and strong wind on Tuesday. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance 80%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs low 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Few PM Storms. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. PM Storms. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance 40%)
