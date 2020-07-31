Secrets of a Super Saver

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With most Americans living paycheck to paycheck-- there’s the rare few out there that can really save. They’re called supersavers.
So we are taking a look at the biggest tricks to being a supersaver. They usually save 29% of their income or more each year. To give you some perspective-- the average American saves just 6%.
Most Supersavers use reward credit cards, but don’t keep a balance on them. They pay them off in full each month-- that’s rule number one. Avoid high-interest debt.
According to TD Ameritrade-- 55% of supersavers max out their retirement savings each year. They set aside all the month they can in those 401k and IRA accounts. That means living on a strict budget each month.
Give every dollar a job and don’t deviate from it.Side hustles are also common with supersavers-- they find any way they can to increase their income. From yard sales to selling items on Facebook Marketplace, to being an Uber driver on weekends or online tutoring.
It’s a mindset: save first-- spend later.
