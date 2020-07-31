SCS requiring students to follow dress code while learning virtually

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A computer and internet aren’t the only things students need to have ready when Shelby County Schools go back to class on August 31. Even though the start of school will be all virtual, for now the plan is requiring students to wear their school uniforms.
“Why is it families have to buy school uniforms,” Shelby County Board of Education Chair Miska Clay-Bibbs asked at the board’s latest business meeting.
The reentry plan covers all areas of school life and how it will look in the virtual world- including uniforms. Right now, the district says students must follow their school-appointed dress code which means uniforms for many students.
“It just seems like an extra expenditure for out families for no reason,” Clay-Bibbs said.
SCS Board members said parents have reached out about the burden of buying school uniforms.
“I had not thought about it until it was brought to my attention so I wanted to make sure I shared that with the administration that this is something I don’t think we need to be doing,” SCS Board member Michelle McKissack said.
Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray answered board members’ questions about the issue during their last business meeting.
“What we don’t want to have is students in pajamas,” Ray said. “I won’t go as far as to say you have to wear your school uniform, but I will say we have to have some guidelines.”
McKissack sits on the policy committee and said the plan is to have the administration bring a dress code policy to its next meeting in August. She said she believes the district and the board are on the same page about structure, there just needs to be a balance.
“Still be stringent in what they have on, but not so much to make sure they have on khaki pants and a certain color shirt,” McKissack said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.