Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court closes due to COVID-19 concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court has been ordered to close due to COVID-19 concerns.
The court is closed to the public on July 31 due to “a potential exposure to COVID-19 that constitutes a threat to the health and safety of both the general public and the clerk’s office personnel.”
All scheduled hearings are continued and will be rescheduled.
Emergency protective orders will be handled by the Magistrate’s Office.
This comes after part of the John Marshall Courthouse was also ordered to close due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
