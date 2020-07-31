Police: Several suspects sought in larceny at Target

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say several suspects are being sought in a larceny that occurred at Target.
On April 16 at approximately 10:15 a.m., police say a group of suspects entered the Target located at 721 Southpark Boulevard and stole several hundred dollars worth of merchandise.
According to police, loss prevention recognized the suspects committing the same type of larceny in previous incidents.
The investigation says once the suspects leave the store, they meet in the parking lot and leave the area in two separate vehicles.
The vehicles involved is a dark-colored four-door sedan and a white SUV.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
