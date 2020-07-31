Police searching for missing 64-year-old man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a missing 64-year-old man who was last seen leaving an assisted living home.
Police said Norman W. Carter, 64, was last seen leaving the facility in the 600 block of N. 32nd Street on July 22.
“He suffers from numerous mental health issues and is not familiar with Richmond,” police said.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
