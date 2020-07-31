Police search for 2 suspected of vandalizing business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for two people who are suspected of vandalizing a business during the riots over the weekend.
Officials said around 11:30 p.m. on July 25, a brick was thrown into a business in the 300 block of West Franklin Street. An additional suspect then kicked the glass window, police say.
Detectives believe the individuals were involved in the rioting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. C. Baldwin at (804) 646-4656 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
