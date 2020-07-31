Police: Rifle, magazines recovered near Monument Avenue after shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a rifle and magazines were recovered in the area near Monument Avenue after reported shootings.
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Richmond police officers were approached by a victim at Allen Avenue and Broad Street who stated someone had fired shots into their vehicle following an altercation.
Around that same time, officers received calls for random gunfire near the Circle in the 1600 block of Monument Avenue.
When officers arrived, one of the callers said the glass door at their residence was shattered by gunfire.
Police say a rifle and magazines were recovered after officers canvassed the area.
Detective are investigating to see if the incidents are related.
“Gunfire and violent behavior is not peaceful, nonviolent protest; it is criminal, unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our city,” Chief Gerald M. Smith said. “The City of Richmond will take all necessary steps to protect residents and visitors and preserve peace and public safety in our communities.”
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.